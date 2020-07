238 S S Curtis Avenue

Amenities

PRIME AND VERY CONVENIENT RENTAL AREA OF ALHAMBRA. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING , INCLUDING SCHOOLS, DOWNTOWN OF ALHAMBRA, FREEWAY 10, RESTAURANTS, HOME DEPOT AND COSTCO. THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT AT THE FIRST LEVEL FEATURES 3 BR/2 BATHS WITH ALMOST 1200 SQF. THE UNIT HAS FRESH NEW PAINT AND WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT THE UNIT. NEW UPGRADED BATHROOM AND VERY OPEN KITCHEN. AN ENCLOSED AND CUTE FRONT YARD IS CONNECT TO THE LIVING ROOM TO EXPAND MORE SPACE FOR YOUR ENTERTAIMENT. LIVING ROOM AND EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS (HEATER AND A/C). WATER, SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. THERE ARE FRONT AND BACK ENTRY TO THE UNIT. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY ON THE SITE. OCCUPY IMMEDIATELY. VERY CLEAN AND VERY NEW UNIT. MUST SEE!!!