Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

228 S Olive Avenue

228 S Olive Ave · No Longer Available
Location

228 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
media room
Built in 2009….one of the best premier units in Zen Terrace… a garden style condo community in the center of Alhambra… a mile away from Costco, Main Street, and Atlantic Time Square with a variety of shops, restaurants, and movie theaters. This fantastic unit is located at SE corner on the first floor…bright and open…full of nature lights. Dining area, Kitchen and three bedrooms are all facing south…great functional floor plan. It has been well kept over the years and looks nearly new. The complex has secured gated entry plus secured gated subterranean side by side parking for three cars and storage cabinets. Stackable washer & dryer, refrigerator are included. Come to see and appreciate all other CUSTOM HOME FEATURES this home offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 S Olive Avenue have any available units?
228 S Olive Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 228 S Olive Avenue have?
Some of 228 S Olive Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 S Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
228 S Olive Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 S Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 228 S Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 228 S Olive Avenue offers parking.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 S Olive Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 228 S Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 228 S Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 S Olive Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 S Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 S Olive Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
