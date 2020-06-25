228 S Olive Avenue

Amenities

Built in 2009….one of the best premier units in Zen Terrace… a garden style condo community in the center of Alhambra… a mile away from Costco, Main Street, and Atlantic Time Square with a variety of shops, restaurants, and movie theaters. This fantastic unit is located at SE corner on the first floor…bright and open…full of nature lights. Dining area, Kitchen and three bedrooms are all facing south…great functional floor plan. It has been well kept over the years and looks nearly new. The complex has secured gated entry plus secured gated subterranean side by side parking for three cars and storage cabinets. Stackable washer & dryer, refrigerator are included. Come to see and appreciate all other CUSTOM HOME FEATURES this home offers.