2142 S Curtis Avenue

Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease. The back SFR was freshly built (from the ground up in 2020). It has Warm Natural Light throughout. Great for small family & working professionals. Brand New Central AC and Heating. The New Roof has Dual-Layer isolation built-in. Electrical Stove, New Countertop, New Cabinetry in the kitchen. There is "NO" dishwasher, bathtubs. New Bathroom Fixtures. Brand new Flooring and Recessed Lighting throughout. Energy-saving Windows. There is an ATTACHED Spacious Two-Car garage. It has a Washer hook up and an Electric Dryer hookup inside. Conveniently located & close to many Restaurants, Schools, Shopping Plaza near Monterey Park/South Alhambra. Easy access to 10 & 710 & 60 Freeways. A short driving distance to Downtown LA. Credit check needed, proof of work, and source of income required. Sorry! NO Pets allowed.