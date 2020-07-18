All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:22 PM

2142 S Curtis Avenue

2142 S Curtis Ave · (626) 316-9118
Location

2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803
Monterey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease. The back SFR was freshly built (from the ground up in 2020). It has Warm Natural Light throughout. Great for small family & working professionals. Brand New Central AC and Heating. The New Roof has Dual-Layer isolation built-in. Electrical Stove, New Countertop, New Cabinetry in the kitchen. There is "NO" dishwasher, bathtubs. New Bathroom Fixtures. Brand new Flooring and Recessed Lighting throughout. Energy-saving Windows. There is an ATTACHED Spacious Two-Car garage. It has a Washer hook up and an Electric Dryer hookup inside. Conveniently located & close to many Restaurants, Schools, Shopping Plaza near Monterey Park/South Alhambra. Easy access to 10 & 710 & 60 Freeways. A short driving distance to Downtown LA. Credit check needed, proof of work, and source of income required. Sorry! NO Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have any available units?
2142 S Curtis Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 2142 S Curtis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 S Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2142 S Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 S Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2142 S Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2142 S Curtis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 S Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2142 S Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2142 S Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 S Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 S Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2142 S Curtis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
