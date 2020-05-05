All apartments in Alhambra
2120 Westminster Avenue

2120 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Westminster Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage charm, newly enhanced. From cozy front porch to private yard, this 1939 home in a tree-lined Alhambra neighborhood is an exceptional find. The interior combines original elements like oak floors, period storage built-ins, gas living room fireplace and formal dining room with brand new enhancements: a just-remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, all-new windows and doors, copper plumbing, fresh landscaping and new paint inside and out. Two wide, arched front windows bathe the main rooms in soft light. The tiled full bath, an earlier update, blends beautifully with the picture. The pretty, private back yard features a patio and a cool lawn. A full-sized washer/dryer and a two-car garage with remote control door complete the amenities. Tucked away on a quiet street near Cal State Los Angeles and blocks from Fremont Elementary school, the location is close to popular South Pasadena shopping and dining. The heart of Downtown Los Angeles is just eight miles away, and access to the San Bernardino/Santa Monica and Long Beach Freeways is nearby. This is the enchanting character home you've been searching for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
2120 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2120 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 2120 Westminster Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Westminster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Westminster Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2120 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2120 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Westminster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Westminster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Westminster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

