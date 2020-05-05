2120 Westminster Avenue

Amenities

Vintage charm, newly enhanced. From cozy front porch to private yard, this 1939 home in a tree-lined Alhambra neighborhood is an exceptional find. The interior combines original elements like oak floors, period storage built-ins, gas living room fireplace and formal dining room with brand new enhancements: a just-remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, all-new windows and doors, copper plumbing, fresh landscaping and new paint inside and out. Two wide, arched front windows bathe the main rooms in soft light. The tiled full bath, an earlier update, blends beautifully with the picture. The pretty, private back yard features a patio and a cool lawn. A full-sized washer/dryer and a two-car garage with remote control door complete the amenities. Tucked away on a quiet street near Cal State Los Angeles and blocks from Fremont Elementary school, the location is close to popular South Pasadena shopping and dining. The heart of Downtown Los Angeles is just eight miles away, and access to the San Bernardino/Santa Monica and Long Beach Freeways is nearby. This is the enchanting character home you've been searching for.