All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 2111 Cedar Street #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2111 Cedar Street #A
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2111 Cedar Street #A

2111 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2111 Cedar Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alhambra Townhouse - This well maintained beautiful Modern Townhouse is located in North Alhambra. Open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain. Bright, cozy & facing North, 2 blocks from South Pasadena, right next to Alhambra Park. It offers a bright and airy living room. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a bonus room next to the garage. Kitchen has all the appliances refrigerator,stove-top/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage has direct access. Walking distance to Park Elementary. Near shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment. The only thing missing is you!! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,895.00
Deposit: starts at $2,895.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4835032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have any available units?
2111 Cedar Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2111 Cedar Street #A have?
Some of 2111 Cedar Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 Cedar Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Cedar Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Cedar Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Cedar Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Cedar Street #A offers parking.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 Cedar Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have a pool?
No, 2111 Cedar Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have accessible units?
No, 2111 Cedar Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Cedar Street #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Cedar Street #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Cedar Street #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles