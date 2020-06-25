2111 Cedar Street #A

Amenities

Alhambra Townhouse - This well maintained beautiful Modern Townhouse is located in North Alhambra. Open floor plan with plenty of room to entertain. Bright, cozy & facing North, 2 blocks from South Pasadena, right next to Alhambra Park. It offers a bright and airy living room. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a bonus room next to the garage. Kitchen has all the appliances refrigerator,stove-top/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage has direct access. Walking distance to Park Elementary. Near shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment. The only thing missing is you!! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,895.00

Deposit: starts at $2,895.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



