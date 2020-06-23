209 PALMETTO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and updated 2bed/2.5bath condo with 2-car garage in the City of Alhambra. Open access kitchen comes with stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as garbage disposal and granite countertops. Spacious living room with wet bar and fireplace. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the 1st floor, while the 2nd floor staircase and bedrooms are carpeted. Central AC air-conditioning and heating throughout. Unit also comes with washer and dryer in the garage for tenant's convenience. Great location: close to Costco, Alhambra Golf Course, California State University of Los Angeles (Cal State LA), City of Monterey Park, City of Rosemead, City of San Gabriel, City of South Pasadena, and lots more! Must see this chance to view this unit!