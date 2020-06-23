All apartments in Alhambra
209 PALMETTO Drive

209 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Palmetto Drive, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and updated 2bed/2.5bath condo with 2-car garage in the City of Alhambra. Open access kitchen comes with stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as garbage disposal and granite countertops. Spacious living room with wet bar and fireplace. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout the 1st floor, while the 2nd floor staircase and bedrooms are carpeted. Central AC air-conditioning and heating throughout. Unit also comes with washer and dryer in the garage for tenant's convenience. Great location: close to Costco, Alhambra Golf Course, California State University of Los Angeles (Cal State LA), City of Monterey Park, City of Rosemead, City of San Gabriel, City of South Pasadena, and lots more! Must see this chance to view this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have any available units?
209 PALMETTO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 209 PALMETTO Drive have?
Some of 209 PALMETTO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 PALMETTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 PALMETTO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 PALMETTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 PALMETTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 PALMETTO Drive offers parking.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 PALMETTO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have a pool?
No, 209 PALMETTO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 PALMETTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 PALMETTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 PALMETTO Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 PALMETTO Drive has units with air conditioning.
