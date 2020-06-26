All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 2009 Westmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
2009 Westmont Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:25 AM

2009 Westmont Drive

2009 Westmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2009 Westmont Drive, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/19 Spacious and beautiful home in Alhambra! This house is 5 minutes from Downtown. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1730 square feet on a 7200 square foot lot , a separated garage, and a private & spacious backyard. Nicely landscaped on a beautiful and large street. Great for raising a family in a quiet, diverse, and hidden part of Alhambra. Smart home with optional Nest alarm, Nest doorbell, Nest outdoor cameras, 10 gb wired Ethernet backbone switch, and EERO mesh wifi included free for your use. Some existing furniture available for use at no cost if requested. Must see house and neighborhood to appreciate. Will be available August 1st.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2009-westmont-dr-alhambra-ca-91803-usa/1fa0a14d-cf3e-44cb-8d93-ca1dddd83ecb

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4957892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Westmont Drive have any available units?
2009 Westmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 2009 Westmont Drive have?
Some of 2009 Westmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Westmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Westmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Westmont Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Westmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Westmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Westmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Westmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2009 Westmont Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles