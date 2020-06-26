2009 Westmont Drive

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Spacious and beautiful home in Alhambra! This house is 5 minutes from Downtown. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1730 square feet on a 7200 square foot lot , a separated garage, and a private & spacious backyard. Nicely landscaped on a beautiful and large street. Great for raising a family in a quiet, diverse, and hidden part of Alhambra. Smart home with optional Nest alarm, Nest doorbell, Nest outdoor cameras, 10 gb wired Ethernet backbone switch, and EERO mesh wifi included free for your use. Some existing furniture available for use at no cost if requested. Must see house and neighborhood to appreciate. Will be available August 1st.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2009-westmont-dr-alhambra-ca-91803-usa/1fa0a14d-cf3e-44cb-8d93-ca1dddd83ecb



No Pets Allowed



