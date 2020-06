Amenities

in unit laundry carport some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo - Property Id: 61700



Available 7/1/2020;



Virtual tour available at https://youtu.be/6xiMX2rTPOY



Beautiful UPSTAIRS Unit w/laminate flooring

-1 master bedroom with bathroom inside

-1 bedroom with bathroom adjacent

-Carport parking (2 spaces)

-Washer and dryer on site (but no w/d hookups in property); also, several nearby laundromats.

-Water and trash covered by landlord



-12 month lease required

-Credit/background check required for all adults 18+ years old



10 minutes to Cal State L.A.

15 minutes to ELAC

15 minutes to PCC

20 minutes to Downtown L.A.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61700

Property Id 61700



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5756370)