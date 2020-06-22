1820 S Stoneman Avenue S

Amenities

This is a turnkey home, ready for move-in. Furniture pictured is included with lease; if you do not want the furniture owner will remove prior to move-in. Features include an extra private den that can be used as a 4th bedroom, finished basement that can be used as additional storage, open spaces and large windows to bring in natural light, updated finishes throughout, oversized garage, private backyard with an avocado tree and several other fruit trees, updated heating and cooling systems, and much more. Conveniently located near the 10 freeway, restaurant row, grocery stores, medical facilities, and schools.