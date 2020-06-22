All apartments in Alhambra
1820 S Stoneman Avenue S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1820 S Stoneman Avenue S

1820 S Stoneman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1820 S Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This is a turnkey home, ready for move-in. Furniture pictured is included with lease; if you do not want the furniture owner will remove prior to move-in. Features include an extra private den that can be used as a 4th bedroom, finished basement that can be used as additional storage, open spaces and large windows to bring in natural light, updated finishes throughout, oversized garage, private backyard with an avocado tree and several other fruit trees, updated heating and cooling systems, and much more. Conveniently located near the 10 freeway, restaurant row, grocery stores, medical facilities, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

