1818 S 8th St Available 08/15/19 LOOK, 4 Bedrooms, Home Sweet Home! - This single family back unit house with private rear entry is perfect. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is ready for move in. Updated kitchen, Newer Appliances, to complete this Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room, oversized living room, laundry hook ups, and half bath all downstairs. Upstairs, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet and Full Bath. The 3 additional large bedrooms are down the hall with another full bathroom. Two Car attached Garage. Location, location... close to schools, transportation, market and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



