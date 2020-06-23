All apartments in Alhambra
1709 Pepper Street

Location

1709 Pepper Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Alhambra. Property features with 3 bedrooms (upper level)and 2.5 bathrooms (marble tile), cozy fireplace in living room and balcony. Newly painted with plush carpeting throughout.. Bright and airy floor plan. Master bedroom suite. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to the unit. Lush complex landscaping on gorgeous tree lined street. Guest parking. Permitted street parking available. Conveniently located-shopping, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Minutes away from Downtown LA, Alhambra, South Pasadena, Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Arcadia. NEW washer and dryer may be included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Pepper Street have any available units?
1709 Pepper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1709 Pepper Street have?
Some of 1709 Pepper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Pepper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Pepper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Pepper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Pepper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1709 Pepper Street offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Pepper Street does offer parking.
Does 1709 Pepper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Pepper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Pepper Street have a pool?
No, 1709 Pepper Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Pepper Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 Pepper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Pepper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Pepper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Pepper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Pepper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
