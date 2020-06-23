1709 Pepper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful townhouse located in the heart of Alhambra. Property features with 3 bedrooms (upper level)and 2.5 bathrooms (marble tile), cozy fireplace in living room and balcony. Newly painted with plush carpeting throughout.. Bright and airy floor plan. Master bedroom suite. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to the unit. Lush complex landscaping on gorgeous tree lined street. Guest parking. Permitted street parking available. Conveniently located-shopping, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation. Minutes away from Downtown LA, Alhambra, South Pasadena, Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Arcadia. NEW washer and dryer may be included in the lease.