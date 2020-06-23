1636 S Date Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Alhambra single family house located on a quiet street. Enjoy this 1,398 sqft house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located on a huge 6,738 sq ft lot. This home has been recently upgraded with newer kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and newly painted interior. Features include: New kitchen with custom cabinets and counters, breakfast area, formal dinning area, super large living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, central a/c, Full bathroom Washer and dryer. Large backyard with covered patio, basketball court and detached 2 car garage.