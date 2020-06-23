All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 1636 S Date Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
1636 S Date Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1636 S Date Avenue

1636 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1636 Date Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
garage
Beautiful Alhambra single family house located on a quiet street. Enjoy this 1,398 sqft house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located on a huge 6,738 sq ft lot. This home has been recently upgraded with newer kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and newly painted interior. Features include: New kitchen with custom cabinets and counters, breakfast area, formal dinning area, super large living room with fireplace, hardwood floors, central a/c, Full bathroom Washer and dryer. Large backyard with covered patio, basketball court and detached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 S Date Avenue have any available units?
1636 S Date Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1636 S Date Avenue have?
Some of 1636 S Date Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 S Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1636 S Date Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 S Date Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1636 S Date Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1636 S Date Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 S Date Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 1636 S Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1636 S Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 S Date Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 S Date Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1636 S Date Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
Almansor Villa
401 S Almansor St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles