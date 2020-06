Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage range

This is the front house of the duplex for lease. 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, one bedroom & one bath downstairs. Attached 2-car garage and 1 carport. The house is detached with its own electricity and gas meter. Brand new laminated wood flooring. Newer range and dishwasher in the kitchen. The monthly rent includes water and trash. Electric front gate with remote controls. Close to Freeway, Restaurants, Shops, and Markets.