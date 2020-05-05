All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

1336 Elm Street

1336 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Elm Street, Alhambra, CA 91803
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious ground level 1 story townhouse with 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / 1 carport; Open & airy floor plan; Functional kitchen; Wood floor; Markets, restaurants, shopping plaza are nearby; Easy access to 10 freeway, Fremont Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Elm Street have any available units?
1336 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 1336 Elm Street have?
Some of 1336 Elm Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1336 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 1336 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 1336 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 1336 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

