Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
121 E Alhambra Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

121 E Alhambra Road

121 East Alhambra Road · No Longer Available
Location

121 East Alhambra Road, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Lovely 3bed/2bath duplex (note: DOWNSTAIRS UNIT #A) with 2-car garage parking in Alhambra. 2008 completely rebuilt from the ground up. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Beautiful laminated wood, carpet, and tile flooring throughout the unit. Bright living room and dining area. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, granite countertops, and an island for multiple uses. Laundry room comes with hookups for tenants' own machines. This unit also comes with a nice back patio which is perfect for gatherings. Extremely convenient location - close to the city of San Marino and South Pasadena; restaurants, grocery stores, banks, movie theaters on Huntington Drive, Main Street, or Atlantic Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E Alhambra Road have any available units?
121 E Alhambra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 121 E Alhambra Road have?
Some of 121 E Alhambra Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E Alhambra Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 E Alhambra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E Alhambra Road pet-friendly?
No, 121 E Alhambra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 E Alhambra Road offers parking.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E Alhambra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road have a pool?
No, 121 E Alhambra Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road have accessible units?
No, 121 E Alhambra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E Alhambra Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E Alhambra Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 E Alhambra Road has units with air conditioning.
