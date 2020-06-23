121 E Alhambra Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Lovely 3bed/2bath duplex (note: DOWNSTAIRS UNIT #A) with 2-car garage parking in Alhambra. 2008 completely rebuilt from the ground up. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Beautiful laminated wood, carpet, and tile flooring throughout the unit. Bright living room and dining area. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, granite countertops, and an island for multiple uses. Laundry room comes with hookups for tenants' own machines. This unit also comes with a nice back patio which is perfect for gatherings. Extremely convenient location - close to the city of San Marino and South Pasadena; restaurants, grocery stores, banks, movie theaters on Huntington Drive, Main Street, or Atlantic Blvd.