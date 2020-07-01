All apartments in Alhambra
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
118 N 1st St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

118 N 1st St

118 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 North 1st Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious apartment in the heart of Alhambra - Property Id: 166592

OPEN HOUSE - Sunday, 10/13 from 2pm-5pm. Spacious 2 BD 2 BA in the Heart of Alhambra. Open floor plan with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom front upstairs apartment in a 5-plex. Breezy with big windows on all three directions with balcony. Charming place to live in a quiet residential area with all the Main Street restaurants, Bakeries, Starbucks,and Sprouts Farmers Market (Supermarket) just a block away. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Fireplace is in the living room. Apartment has central air conditioning and heat, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove/oven. Two parking spaces are available, one of which is a carport. Sorry no pets are allowed. The rent is $1995.00 and includes water, trash, and gardening. The security deposit is $1800.00. If you would like to see it, please contact David, If there's no answer, please leave a message and someone will call you back as soon as possible to schedule a time. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166592p
Property Id 166592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5217912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N 1st St have any available units?
118 N 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 118 N 1st St have?
Some of 118 N 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
118 N 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 118 N 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 118 N 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 118 N 1st St offers parking.
Does 118 N 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N 1st St have a pool?
No, 118 N 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 118 N 1st St have accessible units?
No, 118 N 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N 1st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N 1st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 N 1st St has units with air conditioning.

