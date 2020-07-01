118 N 1st St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious apartment in the heart of Alhambra - Property Id: 166592



OPEN HOUSE - Sunday, 10/13 from 2pm-5pm. Spacious 2 BD 2 BA in the Heart of Alhambra. Open floor plan with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom front upstairs apartment in a 5-plex. Breezy with big windows on all three directions with balcony. Charming place to live in a quiet residential area with all the Main Street restaurants, Bakeries, Starbucks,and Sprouts Farmers Market (Supermarket) just a block away. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Fireplace is in the living room. Apartment has central air conditioning and heat, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and stove/oven. Two parking spaces are available, one of which is a carport. Sorry no pets are allowed. The rent is $1995.00 and includes water, trash, and gardening. The security deposit is $1800.00. If you would like to see it, please contact David, If there's no answer, please leave a message and someone will call you back as soon as possible to schedule a time. Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166592p

Property Id 166592



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5217912)