All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 116 E Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
116 E Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

116 E Commonwealth Avenue

116 Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

116 Commonwealth Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms unit is located in the heart of Alhambra downtown, within walking distance to restaurants, theaters, shopping, schools, banks, supermarkets, and public transits. It is very close easy access to freeways and 15 minutes to downtown LA. This warm and inviting home features nice front court yard where can be your beautiful garden, spacious bedrooms with large closets, upgraded kitchen with build in wine rack. high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, wood flooring throughout, central AC, window shutter throughout, and direct access two car garage. It is MUST SEE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
116 E Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 116 E Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 E Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
116 E Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 E Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 E Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 E Commonwealth Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles