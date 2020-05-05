116 E Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms unit is located in the heart of Alhambra downtown, within walking distance to restaurants, theaters, shopping, schools, banks, supermarkets, and public transits. It is very close easy access to freeways and 15 minutes to downtown LA. This warm and inviting home features nice front court yard where can be your beautiful garden, spacious bedrooms with large closets, upgraded kitchen with build in wine rack. high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, wood flooring throughout, central AC, window shutter throughout, and direct access two car garage. It is MUST SEE !!!