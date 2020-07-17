Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2-story Spanish Style House For Rent in Alhambra - Property Id: 305532



For showing and rent application, please contact

Mike Sullivan, licensed Realtor

DRE 01269211

Anthony Venti Realtors, Inc.

Email: mikesullivanre@gmail.com

Cell: (626) 806-7854

Beautiful home in an exclusive area of south Alhambra. Large living room with fireplace, leads to an attached family room. Large formal dining room w/hardwood floor just off the kitchen. Lower floor has a half bath. Second story has three bedrooms with the master bedroom having a master bath. One of the two other bedrooms facing the front has hardwood floor and balcony.Large 7,293 sq.ft lot with a covered patio and two car garage. One block from Valley Blvd. with plenty of restaurants, markets and public transportation. Close, easy access to #10 Freeway. Won't last.



Ready for immediate occupancy.



Raised Foundation

Huge yard: 7349 sq. ft.,

Garage accessed from alley .Huge covered patio has its laundry.



Tenants pay for all their utilities



No pet

Comprehensive credit check

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1136-s.-3rd-st.-alhambra-ca/305532

Property Id 305532



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5955460)