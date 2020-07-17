Amenities
2-story Spanish Style House For Rent in Alhambra - Property Id: 305532
For showing and rent application, please contact
Mike Sullivan, licensed Realtor
DRE 01269211
Anthony Venti Realtors, Inc.
Email: mikesullivanre@gmail.com
Cell: (626) 806-7854
Beautiful home in an exclusive area of south Alhambra. Large living room with fireplace, leads to an attached family room. Large formal dining room w/hardwood floor just off the kitchen. Lower floor has a half bath. Second story has three bedrooms with the master bedroom having a master bath. One of the two other bedrooms facing the front has hardwood floor and balcony.Large 7,293 sq.ft lot with a covered patio and two car garage. One block from Valley Blvd. with plenty of restaurants, markets and public transportation. Close, easy access to #10 Freeway. Won't last.
Ready for immediate occupancy.
Raised Foundation
Huge yard: 7349 sq. ft.,
Garage accessed from alley .Huge covered patio has its laundry.
Tenants pay for all their utilities
No pet
Comprehensive credit check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1136-s.-3rd-st.-alhambra-ca/305532
