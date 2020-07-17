All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1136 S. 3rd St.

1136 3rd Street · (209) 479-9537
Location

1136 3rd Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-story Spanish Style House For Rent in Alhambra - Property Id: 305532

For showing and rent application, please contact
Mike Sullivan, licensed Realtor
DRE 01269211
Anthony Venti Realtors, Inc.
Email: mikesullivanre@gmail.com
Cell: (626) 806-7854
Beautiful home in an exclusive area of south Alhambra. Large living room with fireplace, leads to an attached family room. Large formal dining room w/hardwood floor just off the kitchen. Lower floor has a half bath. Second story has three bedrooms with the master bedroom having a master bath. One of the two other bedrooms facing the front has hardwood floor and balcony.Large 7,293 sq.ft lot with a covered patio and two car garage. One block from Valley Blvd. with plenty of restaurants, markets and public transportation. Close, easy access to #10 Freeway. Won't last.

Ready for immediate occupancy.

Raised Foundation
Huge yard: 7349 sq. ft.,
Garage accessed from alley .Huge covered patio has its laundry.

Tenants pay for all their utilities

No pet
Comprehensive credit check
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1136-s.-3rd-st.-alhambra-ca/305532
Property Id 305532

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5955460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have any available units?
1136 S. 3rd St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1136 S. 3rd St. have?
Some of 1136 S. 3rd St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 S. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1136 S. 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 S. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1136 S. 3rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1136 S. 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 S. 3rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 1136 S. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1136 S. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 S. 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1136 S. 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1136 S. 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
