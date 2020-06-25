1126 S Cordova St Front House

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled, Amazing kitchen,Central A/C, Nice yard - Newly remodeled! Amazing kitchen. Hard wood floors through out. Has laundry hook on site , the house 2 units on the property this is the front house. 2 car garage.

Great location. Close to 10 fwy, Baldwin Elementary, Almansor Park, The Market Place, CVS and many restaurants near by. New remodeled Very Spacious, Single story house



We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675, no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy



We can accept 1 pet under 15 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $100 per pet per month



