109 Waverly Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

109 Waverly Drive

109 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Waverly Drive, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
game room
bbq/grill
refrigerator
A very rare opportunity to live in the historic Emery Park Hills neighborhood of Alhambra! This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family house offers sweeping views of the entire San Gabriel Valley, from Mt Wilson, to Big Bear, Palm Springs, and Orange County! Wake up to the breathtaking sunrises, and relax or BBQ on the expansive backyard deck while watching the spectacular SoCal sunsets. The property is a gardener’s paradise, with roses and flowers that bloom year-round, a butterfly garden loved by Monarchs, and fruit trees including Pomegranate, Honey Mandarin, Grapes, and a Myer Lemon tree which fruits all year long! The residence offers a basement with laundry hookups, which can also be used as a bonus or game room. The 2 car garage also includes a wood working bench with plenty of storage space throughout the whole residence, including a 8x12ft garden shed. The kitchen includes a 6-stage R/O drinking water system and all appliances except for a fridge. This won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Waverly Drive have any available units?
109 Waverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 109 Waverly Drive have?
Some of 109 Waverly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Waverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Waverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Waverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Waverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 109 Waverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Waverly Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Waverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Waverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Waverly Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Waverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Waverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Waverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Waverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Waverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Waverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Waverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
