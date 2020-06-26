109 Waverly Drive

Amenities

A very rare opportunity to live in the historic Emery Park Hills neighborhood of Alhambra! This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath single family house offers sweeping views of the entire San Gabriel Valley, from Mt Wilson, to Big Bear, Palm Springs, and Orange County! Wake up to the breathtaking sunrises, and relax or BBQ on the expansive backyard deck while watching the spectacular SoCal sunsets. The property is a gardener’s paradise, with roses and flowers that bloom year-round, a butterfly garden loved by Monarchs, and fruit trees including Pomegranate, Honey Mandarin, Grapes, and a Myer Lemon tree which fruits all year long! The residence offers a basement with laundry hookups, which can also be used as a bonus or game room. The 2 car garage also includes a wood working bench with plenty of storage space throughout the whole residence, including a 8x12ft garden shed. The kitchen includes a 6-stage R/O drinking water system and all appliances except for a fridge. This won’t last long!