Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Welcome to this fully updated studio apartment in close proximity to downtown Alhambra. It is a single story top level apartment. The unit comes with new windows and shades throughout, two spacious closets for storage, upgraded bathroom and kitchen with appliances, one parking space, a shared laundry area, and AC. This will not last! Come stop by Thursday, October 3rd from 5:30-6:30 PM to see the property. Please TEXT only (626) 274-5335 with any further questions.