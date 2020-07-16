All apartments in Alameda County
344 Bartlett Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

344 Bartlett Ave

344 Bartlett Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA 94541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment 344 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-in Special! $500.00 off our 1st full month's rent if moving occurs before 7/5!

Beautiful Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Hayward

344 Bartlett Ave is close to East Bay Arts High School, Lorenzo Manor Elementary School, Kennedy Park with quick access to Nimitz Freeway.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes an electric range/oven
- WD Hookups
- Garage
- Patio
- Smart lock

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat Fee of $38 for Water/Sewer, all other utilities under the resident’s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Bartlett Ave have any available units?
344 Bartlett Ave has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 344 Bartlett Ave have?
Some of 344 Bartlett Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Bartlett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
344 Bartlett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Bartlett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Bartlett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 344 Bartlett Ave offers parking.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Bartlett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave have a pool?
No, 344 Bartlett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave have accessible units?
No, 344 Bartlett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Bartlett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Bartlett Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Bartlett Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
