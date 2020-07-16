Amenities

Move-in Special! $500.00 off our 1st full month's rent if moving occurs before 7/5!



Beautiful Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Hayward



344 Bartlett Ave is close to East Bay Arts High School, Lorenzo Manor Elementary School, Kennedy Park with quick access to Nimitz Freeway.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes an electric range/oven

- WD Hookups

- Garage

- Patio

- Smart lock



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Flat Fee of $38 for Water/Sewer, all other utilities under the resident’s name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887458)