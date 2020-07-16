Amenities
Move-in Special! $500.00 off our 1st full month's rent if moving occurs before 7/5!
Beautiful Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Hayward
344 Bartlett Ave is close to East Bay Arts High School, Lorenzo Manor Elementary School, Kennedy Park with quick access to Nimitz Freeway.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes an electric range/oven
- WD Hookups
- Garage
- Patio
- Smart lock
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Flat Fee of $38 for Water/Sewer, all other utilities under the resident’s name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887458)