Agoura Hills, CA
6106 Lake Lindero Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

6106 Lake Lindero Drive

6106 South Lake Lindero Drive · No Longer Available
Agoura Hills
Location

6106 South Lake Lindero Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful, turnkey Peacock Ridge home that you won't believe is a rental. The 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house has a great floorplan with lots of natural light. The thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchen is outfitted with high end Dacor appliances, quartz countertops and custom cabinets that include an an appliance garage, special spice drawer and tons of storage. A chef's delight. The house has soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floors, dual master bedrooms and four tastfully remodeled bathrooms. Best of all it sits on a premium 28,000+ square foot, very private lot with a pool, jacuzzi and tons of fruit trees. All of this in the Las Virgenes School District, within walking distance to Yerba Buena Elementary School. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have any available units?
6106 Lake Lindero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have?
Some of 6106 Lake Lindero Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Lake Lindero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Lake Lindero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Lake Lindero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive offers parking.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive has a pool.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have accessible units?
No, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 Lake Lindero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 Lake Lindero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
