/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
6055 Maury Avenue
6055 Maury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2622 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED home near the Valley Circle Estates available for rent! This two story gem is located in prime Woodland Hills location just west of Valley Circle.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
26046 Mulholland
26046 Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3219 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Calabasas home on 10 acres located in the scenic Mulholland corridor, well off the Hwy but less than 10 minutes to the 101 freeway/Albertsons and less than 15 minutes to Malibu Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Agoura Hills
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
27 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,361
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
$
Canoga Park
18 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,934
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
5145 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
852 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath front unit - duplex. Located South of Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills. Partially furnished or unfurnished. New kitchen and bath, newer paint, central A/C and new floor coverings. New dual pane windows.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Eastern Malibu
1 Unit Available
22548 Pacific Coast Highway
22548 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
900 sqft
Enjoy beachfront living on Carbon Beach (aka Billionaire's Beach) in this fully furnished, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo at the Malibu Outrigger residences.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
6706 Capistrano Avenue
6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
1675 sqft
READY NOW! AVAILABLE: FULLY FURNISHED LONG / SHORT LEASE!!!! Beautiful Freshly painted home in West Hills is now available for Lease. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
5650 Penland Road
5650 Penland Road, Hidden Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,981
3815 sqft
EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !!! MOVE -IN DATE JULY 1st!!! Located within the Exclusive Guard-Gated city of Hidden Hills where you will have an incomparable lifestyle of hiking, biking, and horseback riding.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
22335 Kittridge Street
22335 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
1832 sqft
Amazing, Long Or Short Term, Fully Furnished Opportunity! In the heart of Woodland Hills, this 1900 sq. ft. home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Newly renovated throughout. Property has a large private back yard with a pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
1 Unit Available
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue
5619 Wilhelmina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3020 sqft
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home in Woodland Hills, adjacent to Hidden Hills/Calabasas. Available fully furnished, call for more details.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Topanga Canyon
1 Unit Available
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3250 sqft
Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the double oak doors with leaded glass accents.
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2442 Swanfield Court
2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3140 sqft
Available April 1st and could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
7443 Westcliff Dr
7443 Westcliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
3082 sqft
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED 5 BR 4 BA Monte Vista Pool and View house - This house has it all for the discriminating taste, nicely decorated highly desirable floor plan, Hardwood and Stone floors, Custom Shutters and window coverings Floor to ceiling
Similar Pages
Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAgoura Hills 3 BedroomsAgoura Hills Accessible ApartmentsAgoura Hills Apartments under $1,800Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,000
Agoura Hills Apartments under $2,200Agoura Hills Apartments with BalconyAgoura Hills Apartments with GarageAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAgoura Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA