5718 Green Meadow Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub

Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all. Chef's kitchen opens to the family room with wonderful eat-in kitchen space, granite counters, lots of storage, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances includes double griddle with heat lamp, Fisher/Pykel double door dishwasher. Easy flowing floor-plan includes high ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, indoor laundry & recessed lights. Master bdrm includes a walk-in closet, high ceilings and en-suite bathroom! Awesome Backyard! You will love this space... something for everyone! Not only is there a pool, but a spa and a basketball court all situated perfectly on a 10,000sqft lot! Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, fwy access, biking and hiking trails and less than 30 minutes from the beach! Las Virgenes School System. *****Photos taken by property owner prior to current tenant. Due to COVID, we were unable to shoot new photos*****