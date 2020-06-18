All apartments in Agoura Hills
5718 Green Meadow Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5718 Green Meadow Drive

5718 Green Meadow Drive · (818) 497-0776
Location

5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2406 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all. Chef's kitchen opens to the family room with wonderful eat-in kitchen space, granite counters, lots of storage, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances includes double griddle with heat lamp, Fisher/Pykel double door dishwasher. Easy flowing floor-plan includes high ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, indoor laundry & recessed lights. Master bdrm includes a walk-in closet, high ceilings and en-suite bathroom! Awesome Backyard! You will love this space... something for everyone! Not only is there a pool, but a spa and a basketball court all situated perfectly on a 10,000sqft lot! Close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, fwy access, biking and hiking trails and less than 30 minutes from the beach! Las Virgenes School System. *****Photos taken by property owner prior to current tenant. Due to COVID, we were unable to shoot new photos*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have any available units?
5718 Green Meadow Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5718 Green Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Green Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Green Meadow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Green Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5718 Green Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5718 Green Meadow Drive does offer parking.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Green Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5718 Green Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5718 Green Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 Green Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 Green Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 Green Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
