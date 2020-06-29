5530 Alfredo Court

Amenities

This beautiful two-story home in the heart of Agoura Hills offers and open Formal Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. These two lead into the separate Family Room and eat-in Kitchen with granite counters and Travertine floors. Upstairs you will find a large master ensuite as well as a double-sized secondary room and third bedroom with an additional bathroom. Neutral tones and stone throughout along with a large back yard provide ample space. Award-winning school district and houses of worship along with parks and shopping make this the ideal location for all your needs. Call The Getzoff Group for an application at 818-539-7339!