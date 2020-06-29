All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

5530 Alfredo Court

5530 Alfredo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Alfredo Court, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Forest Cove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful two-story home in the heart of Agoura Hills offers and open Formal Living Room and Dining Room with hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. These two lead into the separate Family Room and eat-in Kitchen with granite counters and Travertine floors. Upstairs you will find a large master ensuite as well as a double-sized secondary room and third bedroom with an additional bathroom. Neutral tones and stone throughout along with a large back yard provide ample space. Award-winning school district and houses of worship along with parks and shopping make this the ideal location for all your needs. Call The Getzoff Group for an application at 818-539-7339!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Alfredo Court have any available units?
5530 Alfredo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5530 Alfredo Court have?
Some of 5530 Alfredo Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Alfredo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Alfredo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Alfredo Court pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Alfredo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Alfredo Court offers parking.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Alfredo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court have a pool?
No, 5530 Alfredo Court does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court have accessible units?
No, 5530 Alfredo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Alfredo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Alfredo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 Alfredo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
