5249 Colodny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Very clean unit in desirable townhome development. A minute drive from the 101 for easy access. Backroad leads to Agoura High School and Kanan Road. Private front patio to relax on those stressful days. Once you open the front door you see a beautiful wood like floor stretching all the way to the comfortable kitchen. Appliances included are, garbage disposal, range/hood/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator with freezer. There is a handsome mantle/mirror over the gas starting fireplace. The unit comes equipped with forced air heating and a/c system for your comfort. The single car private garage is accessed through the kitchen so that you can bring in your groceries on rainy days without getting wet. Also included is a private parking space. Upstairs are two roomy bedrooms that are serviced by a Jack 'n Jill bathroom with a toilet, two sinks, bath and two showers. Also your laundry room with a washer and dryer unit are included for ease of use. Community pool and spa area are located just steps away for those warmer days. Contact Brian today for your private viewing. (805) 933-6600.