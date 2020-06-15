All apartments in Agoura Hills
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:38 AM

5249 Colodny Drive

5249 Colodny Drive · (805) 933-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5249 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very clean unit in desirable townhome development. A minute drive from the 101 for easy access. Backroad leads to Agoura High School and Kanan Road. Private front patio to relax on those stressful days. Once you open the front door you see a beautiful wood like floor stretching all the way to the comfortable kitchen. Appliances included are, garbage disposal, range/hood/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator with freezer. There is a handsome mantle/mirror over the gas starting fireplace. The unit comes equipped with forced air heating and a/c system for your comfort. The single car private garage is accessed through the kitchen so that you can bring in your groceries on rainy days without getting wet. Also included is a private parking space. Upstairs are two roomy bedrooms that are serviced by a Jack 'n Jill bathroom with a toilet, two sinks, bath and two showers. Also your laundry room with a washer and dryer unit are included for ease of use. Community pool and spa area are located just steps away for those warmer days. Contact Brian today for your private viewing. (805) 933-6600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Colodny Drive have any available units?
5249 Colodny Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5249 Colodny Drive have?
Some of 5249 Colodny Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 Colodny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Colodny Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Colodny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5249 Colodny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Colodny Drive does offer parking.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5249 Colodny Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5249 Colodny Drive has a pool.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive have accessible units?
No, 5249 Colodny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5249 Colodny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 Colodny Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5249 Colodny Drive has units with air conditioning.
