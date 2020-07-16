All apartments in Agoura Hills
29014 Saddlebrook Drive
Last updated July 11 2020

29014 Saddlebrook Drive

29014 Saddlebrook Drive · (805) 551-4686
Location

29014 Saddlebrook Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Morrison Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2620 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate remodeled family home in a wonderful Agoura Hills location! This beautiful and upgraded home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms one block from Willow Elementary School. Features include a beautifully remodeled kitchen, large family room, two fireplaces, recessed lighting, en suite master bedroom with walk-in master closet, indoor laundry room, 2-car garage, pool, large patio and outside fountain. Blue Ribbon Las Virgenes School District. Nearby shopping, elementary and high schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
29014 Saddlebrook Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have?
Some of 29014 Saddlebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29014 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29014 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29014 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive has a pool.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29014 Saddlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29014 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
