29014 Saddlebrook Drive

Immaculate remodeled family home in a wonderful Agoura Hills location! This beautiful and upgraded home features an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms one block from Willow Elementary School. Features include a beautifully remodeled kitchen, large family room, two fireplaces, recessed lighting, en suite master bedroom with walk-in master closet, indoor laundry room, 2-car garage, pool, large patio and outside fountain. Blue Ribbon Las Virgenes School District. Nearby shopping, elementary and high schools.