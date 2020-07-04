All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000

28915 Thousand Oaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28915 Thousand Oaks Boulevard, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Downtown Agoura Hills

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Thousand Oaks Townhouse - Two bedroom Town & Country Condo with a vanity and full bathroom. Newly painted and upgraded with new paint throughout, new laminate floors, new hardware, granite countertops, new A/C unit and new heater and much more. Includes a refrigerator. Water and trash collection is included. Gated community with a community pool and spa. Seeking a good, qualified, long term tenant. Located walking distance to Agoura High School, Ralphs and Vons shopping centers, Award winning Las Virgenes School District. Good credit and proof of income is required.

(RLNE4630503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have any available units?
28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Agoura Hills, CA.
What amenities does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have?
Some of 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 currently offering any rent specials?
28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 pet-friendly?
No, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 offer parking?
No, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 does not offer parking.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have a pool?
Yes, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 has a pool.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have accessible units?
No, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 does not have accessible units.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28915 Thousand Oaks Blvd #1000 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons