28625 Quaint Street.

Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Fountainwood tract of Agoura Hills. Featuring 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office. Extended Family room and living room both have their own wood burning fireplaces. Newer painted and ceilings scraped. Not a stitch of carpet anywhere inside. Solid floors throughout. Includes a formal dining room. Lots of parking in the multi-car, peach colored, etched, concrete driveway and 2 car garage. Interior laundry room, studio room adjoins the laundry room the the side exterior door. Garage has direct access to the house through the laundry room. All bathrooms have been updated, including the floors, counter-tops, walls, shower areas and vanity. Tiled floors and laminate throughout. Walls have new paint. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, stainless sink and faucet. Counter tops are granite. New A/C and dual pane windows. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood, mountain views, close proximity to shopping the freeways & beaches. Award winning Las Virgenes School District.



