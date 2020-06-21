All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like
28625 Quaint Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28625 Quaint Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

28625 Quaint Street

28625 Quaint Street · (818) 404-7573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
North Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28625 Quaint Street · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Fountainwood tract of Agoura Hills. Featuring 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office. Extended Family room and living room both have their own wood burning fireplaces. Newer painted and ceilings scraped. Not a stitch of carpet anywhere inside. Solid floors throughout. Includes a formal dining room. Lots of parking in the multi-car, peach colored, etched, concrete driveway and 2 car garage. Interior laundry room, studio room adjoins the laundry room the the side exterior door. Garage has direct access to the house through the laundry room. All bathrooms have been updated, including the floors, counter-tops, walls, shower areas and vanity. Tiled floors and laminate throughout. Walls have new paint. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, stainless sink and faucet. Counter tops are granite. New A/C and dual pane windows. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood, mountain views, close proximity to shopping the freeways & beaches. Award winning Las Virgenes School District.

(RLNE5842260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28625 Quaint Street have any available units?
28625 Quaint Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28625 Quaint Street have?
Some of 28625 Quaint Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28625 Quaint Street currently offering any rent specials?
28625 Quaint Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28625 Quaint Street pet-friendly?
No, 28625 Quaint Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28625 Quaint Street offer parking?
Yes, 28625 Quaint Street does offer parking.
Does 28625 Quaint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28625 Quaint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28625 Quaint Street have a pool?
No, 28625 Quaint Street does not have a pool.
Does 28625 Quaint Street have accessible units?
No, 28625 Quaint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28625 Quaint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28625 Quaint Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28625 Quaint Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28625 Quaint Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 BedroomsAgoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with PoolAgoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons