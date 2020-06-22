All apartments in Agoura Hills
Find more places like 28152 Driver Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Agoura Hills, CA
/
28152 Driver Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

28152 Driver Ave

28152 Driver Avenue · (818) 679-3374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Agoura Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA 91301
East Agoura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3300 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019. Very clean & move in ready! The entire space has high vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows & skylighting, large arctic stone fireplace, completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops & custom cabinetry, separate living room & dining areas, attached two car garage, in-unit laundry room, patio, and a spacious master bedroom with attached walk-in closet and elegant bathroom that has been remodeled to include a double sink vanity and modern shower. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom with a tub. Outside is the private community pool.

Owner pays for HOA, which includes water. Renter responsible for gas and electric. Deposit equal to one months rent due at signing. No smoking inside the unit. Small pets may be permitted, please inquire.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299900
Property Id 299900

(RLNE5853934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28152 Driver Ave have any available units?
28152 Driver Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28152 Driver Ave have?
Some of 28152 Driver Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28152 Driver Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28152 Driver Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28152 Driver Ave pet-friendly?
No, 28152 Driver Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Agoura Hills.
Does 28152 Driver Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28152 Driver Ave does offer parking.
Does 28152 Driver Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28152 Driver Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28152 Driver Ave have a pool?
Yes, 28152 Driver Ave has a pool.
Does 28152 Driver Ave have accessible units?
No, 28152 Driver Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28152 Driver Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28152 Driver Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 28152 Driver Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 28152 Driver Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28152 Driver Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Similar Pages

Agoura Hills 1 BedroomsAgoura Hills 2 Bedrooms
Agoura Hills Apartments with GymAgoura Hills Apartments with Pool
Agoura Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity