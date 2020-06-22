28152 Driver Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019. Very clean & move in ready! The entire space has high vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows & skylighting, large arctic stone fireplace, completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops & custom cabinetry, separate living room & dining areas, attached two car garage, in-unit laundry room, patio, and a spacious master bedroom with attached walk-in closet and elegant bathroom that has been remodeled to include a double sink vanity and modern shower. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom with a tub. Outside is the private community pool.



Owner pays for HOA, which includes water. Renter responsible for gas and electric. Deposit equal to one months rent due at signing. No smoking inside the unit. Small pets may be permitted, please inquire.

