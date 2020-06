Amenities

Walk to campus at Campus Walk. Gated community with terrific amenities! This is a garden level unit, walk into the living areas and go down to two huge bedrooms. Gorgeously upgraded with granite and new cabinets in kitchen and baths. Large balcony overlooks the pool, BBQ and common areas. FREE BASIC CABLE INCLUDED! Parking space included with rental! These are rarely available, so call TODAY!