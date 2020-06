Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Enjoy this beautiful loft style condo. Enter on ground level then up the stairs where EVERYTHING is on the second level, no need to go up and down the stairs unless you are coming or going. This 1BD/1BA also includes a den area and even has a second bathroom area with extra vanity, sink and closet. 2 community pools; 1 is heated during the winter months. Fully furnished vacation rental or corporate housing. Call for Seasonal Rates! 520-395-7202