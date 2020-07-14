All apartments in Tucson
Bellevue Towers
Bellevue Towers

3710 E Bellevue St · (520) 341-5332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3710 E Bellevue St, Tucson, AZ 85716
Palo Verde

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellevue Towers.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
Bellevue Tower Apartments has all of your needs in mind complete with stunning Tucson views. Choose from 8 different floor plans of our spacious apatments. Our variety of options for your next apartment could be one of our town homes, one of our garden apartments, or one of the unique high rise units! Extensive amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, yards (in our town homes), covered parking, elevator (in our high rise building), In-Home washer/dryer (in our town homes) plus so much more! Call us today for more details and to schedule your private showing of our wonderful Tucson apartment community!

Stop by today to tour your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: One time Fee $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight limit of 40 pounds. Pets Upon Approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellevue Towers have any available units?
Bellevue Towers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellevue Towers have?
Some of Bellevue Towers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellevue Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Bellevue Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellevue Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellevue Towers is pet friendly.
Does Bellevue Towers offer parking?
Yes, Bellevue Towers offers parking.
Does Bellevue Towers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bellevue Towers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellevue Towers have a pool?
Yes, Bellevue Towers has a pool.
Does Bellevue Towers have accessible units?
No, Bellevue Towers does not have accessible units.
Does Bellevue Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Bellevue Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
