All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like Avilla Tanque Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
Avilla Tanque Verde
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

Avilla Tanque Verde

2495 N Desert Links Dr · (520) 314-3698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2495 N Desert Links Dr, Tucson, AZ 85715

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avilla Tanque Verde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
online portal
Avilla Tanque Verde combines an exclusive gated residential rental community with your active lifestyle. Outside, our single story, detached homes for lease feature private backyards. It's premier location is just minutes away from the Catalina Mountains, Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemmon, where limitless recreational opportunities abound!

Inside, your one, two or three bedroom home features high end finishes that are as beautiful as the views and include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 10&prime ceilings and clerestory windows, all standard features. Avilla Tanque Verde, luxury living within a gated community.

Conveniently located close to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base.

Discover luxury. Luxury Leased Homes&hellipRedefined.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $250 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $250 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $29.50/month (1 bedroom), $39.50/month (2 bedroom), $49.50/month (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avilla Tanque Verde have any available units?
Avilla Tanque Verde has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Avilla Tanque Verde have?
Some of Avilla Tanque Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avilla Tanque Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Avilla Tanque Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avilla Tanque Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Avilla Tanque Verde is pet friendly.
Does Avilla Tanque Verde offer parking?
Yes, Avilla Tanque Verde offers parking.
Does Avilla Tanque Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avilla Tanque Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avilla Tanque Verde have a pool?
Yes, Avilla Tanque Verde has a pool.
Does Avilla Tanque Verde have accessible units?
No, Avilla Tanque Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Avilla Tanque Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, Avilla Tanque Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avilla Tanque Verde?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ 85719
The Carondelet
6770 E Carondelet Dr
Tucson, AZ 85710
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd
Tucson, AZ 85705
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd
Tucson, AZ 85719
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85746

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmSam Hughes
Palo VerdeDietzAmphi
Carriage ParkMenlo Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity