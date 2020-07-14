Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system hot tub online portal

Avilla Tanque Verde combines an exclusive gated residential rental community with your active lifestyle. Outside, our single story, detached homes for lease feature private backyards. It's premier location is just minutes away from the Catalina Mountains, Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemmon, where limitless recreational opportunities abound!



Inside, your one, two or three bedroom home features high end finishes that are as beautiful as the views and include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 10&prime ceilings and clerestory windows, all standard features. Avilla Tanque Verde, luxury living within a gated community.



Conveniently located close to Park Place Mall, Udall Park and Davis Monthan Air Force Base.



Discover luxury. Luxury Leased Homes&hellipRedefined.