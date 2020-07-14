Avilla Tanque Verde

Lease Length: 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $250 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedroom) $250 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $29.50/month (1 bedroom), $39.50/month (2 bedroom), $49.50/month (3 bedroom)