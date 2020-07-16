6917 E Rutgers Pl

Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 314744



FILLED - Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Minor Fixer. NO Banks!!! EZ Qual. Large Eastside home, plenty of space for a growing family. 5 bedroom 2 bath brick home. Fireplace in living room. All tile floors!! Large enclosed Arizona room. Located in cul-de-sac. RV gate has alley access. 2 storage sheds, plus a workshop. Covered parking. Minor fixer - Interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose the colors to make it your own!!! Exterior just painted. $1,695 mo

$3,900 down plus first month ($1,695), total move in $5,595. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information on this and other available homes. We qualify by income not credit score.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314744

(RLNE5911351)