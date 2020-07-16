All apartments in Tucson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6917 E Rutgers Pl

6917 East Rutgers Place · No Longer Available
Location

6917 East Rutgers Place, Tucson, AZ 85710
Miramonte Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Rent 2 Own Your Forever Home! Minor fixer No Banks - Property Id: 314744

FILLED - Rent to Own Your Forever Home!!! Minor Fixer. NO Banks!!! EZ Qual. Large Eastside home, plenty of space for a growing family. 5 bedroom 2 bath brick home. Fireplace in living room. All tile floors!! Large enclosed Arizona room. Located in cul-de-sac. RV gate has alley access. 2 storage sheds, plus a workshop. Covered parking. Minor fixer - Interior could use a fresh coat of paint. You get to choose the colors to make it your own!!! Exterior just painted. $1,695 mo
$3,900 down plus first month ($1,695), total move in $5,595. Take a drive by, have a look around, check out the neighborhood. If it's a good fit for you call 520-219-4442 (recorded message) for more information on this and other available homes. We qualify by income not credit score.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have any available units?
6917 E Rutgers Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 6917 E Rutgers Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6917 E Rutgers Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 E Rutgers Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6917 E Rutgers Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6917 E Rutgers Pl offers parking.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 E Rutgers Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have a pool?
No, 6917 E Rutgers Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have accessible units?
No, 6917 E Rutgers Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6917 E Rutgers Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6917 E Rutgers Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6917 E Rutgers Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
