Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Located within Dorado Country Club Estates. This fully furnished 3BD/2BA townhome is an end unit, located right on the golf course. Beautiful mountain and golf course views await you! Double patio doors frame the lush green fairway from the expansive living and dining areas. An enclosed Arizona room or an outdoor patio to enjoy! 2-car garage and laundry room with washer/dryer for your convenience. Please call for SEASONAL RATES. 520-395-7202