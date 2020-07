Amenities

4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths in Vail School District - This rental consists of 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths located in the La Estancia De Tucson subdivision. This is a newer property that was built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage with a large pantry. Backyard is beautifully landscaped with artificial turf that is low maintenance. The owner will consider up to 2 medium size dogs. This community is located in the Vail School District. The amenities include a community pool and park. Please contact Jesus Johnson at 520-260-6420 to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886637)