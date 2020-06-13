5157 S Zenith Way

Amenities

Stunning & aesthetically pleasing 4 BR-3BA home w/loft in desirable Civano 1 neighborhood. There is a master suite & extra bedroom & bath downstairs. 2 Bedrooms up w full bath & one BR has an extra reading nook. Spacious kitchen with brand new SS appliances including DW,Refrigerator,oven/range, & microwave. Open & bright floor plan with soaring ceilings.& great room has brand new ceramic tile with cozy FP. Spacious Back yard features an extended patio & 2 car detached garage. This unique Civano community offers 2 solar heated community pools, tennis courts, tot lot, community garden,walking / biking trails,and much more. Call Nita for a private viewing at 520-548-8845 Equal Housing Opportunity Pets welcome, Owner pays for HOA dues.