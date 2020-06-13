All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 5157 S Zenith Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
5157 S Zenith Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 AM

5157 S Zenith Way

5157 South Zenith Way · (520) 322-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5157 South Zenith Way, Tucson, AZ 85747
Civano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning & aesthetically pleasing 4 BR-3BA home w/loft in desirable Civano 1 neighborhood. There is a master suite & extra bedroom & bath downstairs. 2 Bedrooms up w full bath & one BR has an extra reading nook. Spacious kitchen with brand new SS appliances including DW,Refrigerator,oven/range, & microwave. Open & bright floor plan with soaring ceilings.& great room has brand new ceramic tile with cozy FP. Spacious Back yard features an extended patio & 2 car detached garage. This unique Civano community offers 2 solar heated community pools, tennis courts, tot lot, community garden,walking / biking trails,and much more. Call Nita for a private viewing at 520-548-8845 Equal Housing Opportunity Pets welcome, Owner pays for HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 S Zenith Way have any available units?
5157 S Zenith Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5157 S Zenith Way have?
Some of 5157 S Zenith Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5157 S Zenith Way currently offering any rent specials?
5157 S Zenith Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 S Zenith Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5157 S Zenith Way is pet friendly.
Does 5157 S Zenith Way offer parking?
Yes, 5157 S Zenith Way offers parking.
Does 5157 S Zenith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 S Zenith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 S Zenith Way have a pool?
Yes, 5157 S Zenith Way has a pool.
Does 5157 S Zenith Way have accessible units?
No, 5157 S Zenith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 S Zenith Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5157 S Zenith Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5157 S Zenith Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Heights
550 N Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
255 North
255 N Granada Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701
The Place at Wilmot North-55+
445 N Wilmot Rd
Tucson, AZ 85711
Arcadia Park
250 N Arcadia Ave
Tucson, AZ 85711
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd
Tucson, AZ 85712
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder
Tucson, AZ 85750
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road
Tucson, AZ 85741

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity