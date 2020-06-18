All apartments in Tucson
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:36 PM

5034 North Louis River Way

5034 North Louis River Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519326
Location

5034 North Louis River Way, Tucson, AZ 85718
Catalina Foothills Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2998 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home in coveted River View Estates. The best view lot in the Subdivision! Home is not furnished. There are 5 bedrooms(or 4 plus office), and a loft. Surround sound wired.Soaring 26'ceilings in great room showcased by picture windows of the Catalina Mts. and your own private, lush desert. Gate off patio leads to a magical pathway down to your own desert oasis with many native plants and trees. Sparkling pebble tech spool and waterfall will make you feel like you live in a resort! So private, secure and only minutes to U of A, shopping, world class dining, art galleries La Encantada and downtown. Easy access to I-10 too.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,492.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 North Louis River Way have any available units?
5034 North Louis River Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
Is 5034 North Louis River Way currently offering any rent specials?
5034 North Louis River Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 North Louis River Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034 North Louis River Way is pet friendly.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way offer parking?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not offer parking.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way have a pool?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not have a pool.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way have accessible units?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 North Louis River Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5034 North Louis River Way does not have units with air conditioning.
