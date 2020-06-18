5034 North Louis River Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home in coveted River View Estates. The best view lot in the Subdivision! Home is not furnished. There are 5 bedrooms(or 4 plus office), and a loft. Surround sound wired.Soaring 26'ceilings in great room showcased by picture windows of the Catalina Mts. and your own private, lush desert. Gate off patio leads to a magical pathway down to your own desert oasis with many native plants and trees. Sparkling pebble tech spool and waterfall will make you feel like you live in a resort! So private, secure and only minutes to U of A, shopping, world class dining, art galleries La Encantada and downtown. Easy access to I-10 too.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,492.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.