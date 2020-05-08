1942 South Sunburst Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Eastside Home- 3 bdrm, 2 Bath in quiet Cul de Sac. Living Room, Kitchen off Dining Area, tile & carpet flooring. Home has all electric utilities, washer/dryer hook-up, Brand new high efficiency air conditioning, big low care block wall backyard, and covered patio. 2 car carport, convenient to TUSD schools & shopping and no HOA. All Electric Home (Harrison/29th)



Directions: 22nd St/Harrison S To 29th St, E To Sunburst Dr, S To Address.



SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! To view the virtual tour for this property, please copy the following address and insert into your browser: https://www.tourfactory.com/2089789



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.