Tucson, AZ
1942 South Sunburst Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1942 South Sunburst Drive

1942 South Sunburst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1942 South Sunburst Drive, Tucson, AZ 85748
Old Spanish Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Eastside Home- 3 bdrm, 2 Bath in quiet Cul de Sac. Living Room, Kitchen off Dining Area, tile & carpet flooring. Home has all electric utilities, washer/dryer hook-up, Brand new high efficiency air conditioning, big low care block wall backyard, and covered patio. 2 car carport, convenient to TUSD schools & shopping and no HOA. All Electric Home (Harrison/29th)

Directions: 22nd St/Harrison S To 29th St, E To Sunburst Dr, S To Address.

SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! To view the virtual tour for this property, please copy the following address and insert into your browser: https://www.tourfactory.com/2089789

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have any available units?
1942 South Sunburst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tucson, AZ.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have?
Some of 1942 South Sunburst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1942 South Sunburst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1942 South Sunburst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1942 South Sunburst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1942 South Sunburst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1942 South Sunburst Drive does offer parking.
Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1942 South Sunburst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have a pool?
No, 1942 South Sunburst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have accessible units?
No, 1942 South Sunburst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1942 South Sunburst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1942 South Sunburst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
