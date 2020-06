Amenities

This 2 story townhome that includes open off street parking is just what you need. The home has a welcoming living room with natural lighting, tall ceilings, a fireplace and all tile flooring downstairs. Kitchen includes refrigerator and oven with a breakfast/dining area. Washer and dryer hookups available next to the stairs, home has A/C. Downstairs bedroom is spacious and has a private doorway to the backyard. Full bathroom downstairs with a linen closet. Up to your master bedroom loft with comfy carpet and your separate walk-in closet. Single sink vanity with extended countertop space. Master has a private balcony that looks out to beautiful mountains and includes 2 storage closets. $50.00/monthly water/sewer/trash bill back. This home can be yours 12 months or longer.