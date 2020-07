Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

University Homes Addition 3 Bed 2 Bath with A/C, 6 Off-Street Parking Spaces, and Fenced Yard - 1/2 Mile to the University of Arizona. Quick Drive or Bike to Downtown Tucson & 4th Ave. Open Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and updated lighting. Primary Bedroom has a Large Walk-In Closet and dual-width vanity. Central A/C & Heat, Fenced Yard with Easy Access from Parking Area and Full Size Washer/Dryer in attached Storage Unit. This home is offered as NON-SMOKING. Only service or assistive animals with documentation allowed.