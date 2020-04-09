17035 W STATLER Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Highly upgraded 5 BD PLUS LOFT, 3 full BA, 3 CG home in most sought after subdivision of Surprise Farms. Grand two story high ceiling entrance, formal living/dining, big family room with fireplace is open to chefs kitchen. Kitchen has Korean counters, island and breakfast bar, GAS cook top, double ovens, microwave, REFRIGERATOR for tenant use. Another room off the kitchen that can have multiple use. Main floor has bedroom with double doors and walk in closet and a full bath. Enjoy a big size master suite with double sinks, soaker tub & separate shower.. Big grassy backyard and large covered patio makes it a entertainers perfect place. Great location within mile from LOOP 303, tons of shopping, restaurant and much more.