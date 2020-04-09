All apartments in Surprise
17035 W STATLER Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:20 PM

17035 W STATLER Street

17035 West Statler Street · No Longer Available
Location

17035 West Statler Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Highly upgraded 5 BD PLUS LOFT, 3 full BA, 3 CG home in most sought after subdivision of Surprise Farms. Grand two story high ceiling entrance, formal living/dining, big family room with fireplace is open to chefs kitchen. Kitchen has Korean counters, island and breakfast bar, GAS cook top, double ovens, microwave, REFRIGERATOR for tenant use. Another room off the kitchen that can have multiple use. Main floor has bedroom with double doors and walk in closet and a full bath. Enjoy a big size master suite with double sinks, soaker tub & separate shower.. Big grassy backyard and large covered patio makes it a entertainers perfect place. Great location within mile from LOOP 303, tons of shopping, restaurant and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17035 W STATLER Street have any available units?
17035 W STATLER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17035 W STATLER Street have?
Some of 17035 W STATLER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17035 W STATLER Street currently offering any rent specials?
17035 W STATLER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17035 W STATLER Street pet-friendly?
No, 17035 W STATLER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street offer parking?
Yes, 17035 W STATLER Street offers parking.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17035 W STATLER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street have a pool?
No, 17035 W STATLER Street does not have a pool.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street have accessible units?
No, 17035 W STATLER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17035 W STATLER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17035 W STATLER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17035 W STATLER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
