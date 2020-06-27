16634 North 168th Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this stunning single level home with all the appliances! The home boasts a surround sound and a split floor plan. With this home located in the Surprise Subdivision it is a must see! Located off of Bell and the 303. Call today as this one will go quickly!



Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.