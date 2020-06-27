All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16634 North 168th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16634 North 168th Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 5:06 PM

16634 North 168th Drive

16634 North 168th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16634 North 168th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this stunning single level home with all the appliances! The home boasts a surround sound and a split floor plan. With this home located in the Surprise Subdivision it is a must see! Located off of Bell and the 303. Call today as this one will go quickly!

Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16634 North 168th Drive have any available units?
16634 North 168th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16634 North 168th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16634 North 168th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16634 North 168th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16634 North 168th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive offer parking?
No, 16634 North 168th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16634 North 168th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive have a pool?
No, 16634 North 168th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive have accessible units?
No, 16634 North 168th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16634 North 168th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16634 North 168th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16634 North 168th Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College