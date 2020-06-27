15960 West Mescal Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning game room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Carpet Being Installed Now! A WORLD OF LIVING! THIS HOME HAS ALL THE NICE TOUCHES WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. UPGRADES INCLUDE: TILE, CARPET, CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A LOFT OVERLOOKING THE DOWNSTAIRS, PERFECT FOR READING ADJACENT TO A VERY LARGE GAME ROOM! MASTER BEDROOM HAS SEPARATE LARGE TUB AND SHOWER WITH UPGRADED FAUCETS AND DOUBLE SINKS. VERY LARGE FORMAL DINING AREA! GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH STONE ACCENTS! MOVE-IN-NOW! NO PETS PLEASE.



Call or text Karen Heimbach @ (480) 662-4081 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.