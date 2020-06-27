15960 West Mescal Street

Amenities
Brand New Carpet Being Installed Now! A WORLD OF LIVING! THIS HOME HAS ALL THE NICE TOUCHES WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. UPGRADES INCLUDE: TILE, CARPET, CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS! UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A LOFT OVERLOOKING THE DOWNSTAIRS, PERFECT FOR READING ADJACENT TO A VERY LARGE GAME ROOM! MASTER BEDROOM HAS SEPARATE LARGE TUB AND SHOWER WITH UPGRADED FAUCETS AND DOUBLE SINKS. VERY LARGE FORMAL DINING AREA! GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH STONE ACCENTS! MOVE-IN-NOW! NO PETS PLEASE.
Call or text Karen Heimbach @ (480) 662-4081 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.5 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.