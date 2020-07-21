All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 15240 W Cortez Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
15240 W Cortez Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

15240 W Cortez Street

15240 W Cortez St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15240 W Cortez St, Surprise, AZ 85379
Rancho Gabriela

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 4 bedroom plus den and loft, 2.5 bathroom Surprise home with pool and 3 car garage. This home has huge living space with oversized living room, family room, formal dining area, eat in kitchen area for another table and massive loft upstairs. Upgraded wood flooring and tile downstairs, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Downstairs den with beautiful built in desk and cabinets. Large kitchen features upgraded counter tops and cabinets, separate pantry, island, gas range w/ DOUBLE OVEN, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master suite features large bedroom, huge walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Fenced pool and spa and large covered patio in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15240 W Cortez Street have any available units?
15240 W Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15240 W Cortez Street have?
Some of 15240 W Cortez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15240 W Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
15240 W Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15240 W Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 15240 W Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 15240 W Cortez Street offers parking.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15240 W Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street have a pool?
Yes, 15240 W Cortez Street has a pool.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 15240 W Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15240 W Cortez Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15240 W Cortez Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15240 W Cortez Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College