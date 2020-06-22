Amenities

14928 W Georgia Dr Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in. Home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and a walk in shower in the master bath, a finished backyard and a covered patio. Great location in Marley Park with amenities which include a heated community pool, spa, multiple parks, playgrounds, and biking and walking paths. Property is also close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



