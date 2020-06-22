All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

14928 W Georgia Dr

14928 West Georgia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14928 West Georgia Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
hot tub
14928 W Georgia Dr Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in. Home features stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans through out, double sinks and a walk in shower in the master bath, a finished backyard and a covered patio. Great location in Marley Park with amenities which include a heated community pool, spa, multiple parks, playgrounds, and biking and walking paths. Property is also close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have any available units?
14928 W Georgia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 14928 W Georgia Dr have?
Some of 14928 W Georgia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14928 W Georgia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14928 W Georgia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14928 W Georgia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr offer parking?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14928 W Georgia Dr has a pool.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have accessible units?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14928 W Georgia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14928 W Georgia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
