14306 W Voltaire St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Nearest Cross Streets are Cactus Road and Litchfield Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,935

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking



----------------------------------------



No Application Fees! This brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Homestead at Marley Park. This community offers one of the best community centers and amenities around. Huge community pool, children?s playground, workout center, barbecue area and picnic area, horseshoes, cornhole and basketball and so much more.



This new home includes tile flooring throughout, two tone neutral paint and upgraded fixtures. Amazing kitchen features, granite counter tops, separate large pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet and oversized walk-in shower. Extended two car garage with bonus area. Backyard will be landscaped with rock.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.