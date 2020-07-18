All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

14306 W Voltaire St

14306 W Voltaire St · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14306 W Voltaire St, Surprise, AZ 85379
Ashton Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Nearest Cross Streets are Cactus Road and Litchfield Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,935
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! This brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Homestead at Marley Park. This community offers one of the best community centers and amenities around. Huge community pool, children?s playground, workout center, barbecue area and picnic area, horseshoes, cornhole and basketball and so much more.

This new home includes tile flooring throughout, two tone neutral paint and upgraded fixtures. Amazing kitchen features, granite counter tops, separate large pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet and oversized walk-in shower. Extended two car garage with bonus area. Backyard will be landscaped with rock.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14306 W Voltaire St have any available units?
14306 W Voltaire St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14306 W Voltaire St have?
Some of 14306 W Voltaire St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14306 W Voltaire St currently offering any rent specials?
14306 W Voltaire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14306 W Voltaire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14306 W Voltaire St is pet friendly.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St offer parking?
Yes, 14306 W Voltaire St offers parking.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14306 W Voltaire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St have a pool?
Yes, 14306 W Voltaire St has a pool.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St have accessible units?
No, 14306 W Voltaire St does not have accessible units.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14306 W Voltaire St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14306 W Voltaire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14306 W Voltaire St does not have units with air conditioning.
